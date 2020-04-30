Inicio Locales Trabajar en tiempos de coronavirus Locales Trabajar en tiempos de coronavirus 30 abril, 2020 22 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp El fotógrafo Germán Busti nos comparte algunas imágenes de trabajadorxs en pleno aislamiento social y obligatorio. Ciudad de Salta, Abril 2020. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Your browser does not support the video tag.